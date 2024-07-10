Several trains in Maharashtra have been divereted as water is still oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure - Pernem section. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Konkan Railway informed, in continuation to Bulletin no. 03 dated 10.07.2024 due to water was oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure - Pernem section the following trains are diverted.

Train traffic on the Konkan Railway route was affected since 2.35 pm on Tuesday due to "water oozing out in the Pernem tunnel between Madure-Pernem section," Konkan Railway Corporation (KRCL) Deputy General Manager Baban Ghatge said.

The waterlogging was removed and traffic clearance was given at 10.13 pm on Tuesday, he said.

However, the same issue reoccurred at 2.59 am on Wednesday with a higher intensity, the official said.

In view of this, few trains have been cancelled and diverted from the Konkan Railway route, he said.

As per a bulletin issued by the KRCL on Wednesday, the trains which have been cancelled include 10104 Mandovi Express (from Margao to Mumbai), 50108 Margao to Sawantwadi (Maharashtra) passenger train, 22120 Margao to Mumbai Tejas Express, 12052 Margao to Mumbai Janashatabdi Express and 10106 Sawantwadi-Diva Express.

The diverted trains are 19577 Tirunelveli -Jamnagar Express, 16336 Nagarcoil-Gandhidham Express, 12283 Ernakulum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, 22655 Ernakulum-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express and 16346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Express, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

