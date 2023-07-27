Maharashtra rains: Thane declares holiday for schools, colleges amid heavy rainfall1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 08:39 PM IST
Thane administration declares holiday for schools & colleges due to heavy rainfall. Mumbai and neighbouring districts face red alert with water-logging and train delays.
The Thane administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges amid incessant rainfall on Thursday. Mumbai and neighbouring districts began the day under an IMD red alert with commuters plagued by water-logging, traffic snarls and local train delays. Many families were shifted to safety as several residential areas in Thane became inundated.
