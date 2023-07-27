The Thane administration has declared a holiday for schools and colleges amid incessant rainfall on Thursday. Mumbai and neighbouring districts began the day under an IMD red alert with commuters plagued by water-logging, traffic snarls and local train delays. Many families were shifted to safety as several residential areas in Thane became inundated.
