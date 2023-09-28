A day after issuing a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, and Raigad until Thursday, the India Meteorological Department on 28 September issued an orange alert for the Konkan region in Maharashtra from 28-30 September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the latest forecast, the IMD said that the Konkan region, especially Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in Maharashtra will experience heavy to very heavy rainfall -- between 115.6 to 204.4 mm -- during the three days.

Apart from this, the IMD also issued a yellow alert for districts like Raigarh, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, where heavy rains are expected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among the major updates, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai issued an alert saying thunderstorms from the east approaching Mumbai as well, with lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to short intense spells of rainfall. The rainfall will take place over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar during the next 2-3 hours. It advised to take precautions while moving out.

Here's what RMC, Mumbai said, “Thunderstorms from east approaching Mumbai as well. Thunderstorms are accompanied by lightning, gusty winds, and moderate to short intense spells of rainfall very likely over Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar during the next 2-3 hours. Take precautions while moving out." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Wednesday, IMD issued yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad until Thursday. This warning was issued amid the ongoing rains in Maharashtra's coastal districts, following which flight operations were also affected.

As per the Regional Meteorological Department, Mumbai, the Maximum and Minimum temperatures in the financial capital is most likely to be around 32 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius on Thursday.

