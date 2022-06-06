The Maharashtra government has decided to amp up the Covid testing in these six districts to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :As Maharashtra is seeing a sudden severe surge in coronavirus cases, driven by its capital city Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that Covid19 positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :As Maharashtra is seeing a sudden severe surge in coronavirus cases, driven by its capital city Mumbai, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said that Covid19 positivity rate is increasing in 6 districts including Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts.
Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Mumbai on Sunday reported 961 new Covid-19 cases according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra added 1,357 cases which pushed the total figure to 78,91,703. Nearly 600 patients recovered and one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of recoveries and deaths to 77,37,950 and 1,47,865 respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra added 1,357 cases which pushed the total figure to 78,91,703. Nearly 600 patients recovered and one more patient succumbed to the virus, taking the total number of recoveries and deaths to 77,37,950 and 1,47,865 respectively.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Tope in his briefing to the reporters in Mumbai on Monday also urged people to get their vaccinations done and to wear masks.
Tope in his briefing to the reporters in Mumbai on Monday also urged people to get their vaccinations done and to wear masks.
The Maharashtra government has decided to amp up the Covid testing in these six districts of the city to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
The Maharashtra government has decided to amp up the Covid testing in these six districts of the city to curb the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.
The state health department had on Friday issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state health department had on Friday issued a letter to district and civic authorities, asking them to ramp up testing and advising people to wear masks in enclosed spaces such as trains, buses, cinemas, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges and schools.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, India reported a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, logging 4,518 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, and it is all set to record over 25,000 cases this week, the highest in nearly three months.
Meanwhile, India reported a steady rise in Covid-19 cases, logging 4,518 fresh coronavirus infections on Monday, and it is all set to record over 25,000 cases this week, the highest in nearly three months.
This sudden hike in Covid-19 cases have been driven by Maharashtra and Kerala as the two states are responsible for 60% of the country's cases reported in the week.
Last week a top official had expressed that the approaching monsoon could herald a spate of symptomatic cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Last week a top official had expressed that the approaching monsoon could herald a spate of symptomatic cases.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Health experts are stressing that pandemic norms like wearing of masks and social distancing, which were rolled back to "voluntary mode" on 2 April this year amid a fall in cases, will have to be observed diligently again.
Health experts are stressing that pandemic norms like wearing of masks and social distancing, which were rolled back to "voluntary mode" on 2 April this year amid a fall in cases, will have to be observed diligently again.
"The rise in cases could be due to multiple reasons. Vaccination coverage has slowed down, and is poor in the under-18 and booster dose segments. Moreover, the virus undergoes mutations to form new variants that are either more transmissible, or the immunity acquired by vaccination does not fully protect against them," said Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Diseases specialist at the city's Masina Hospital.
"The rise in cases could be due to multiple reasons. Vaccination coverage has slowed down, and is poor in the under-18 and booster dose segments. Moreover, the virus undergoes mutations to form new variants that are either more transmissible, or the immunity acquired by vaccination does not fully protect against them," said Dr Trupti Gilada, Infectious Diseases specialist at the city's Masina Hospital.
Another expert mentioned that the increase in mobility of the general population after the relaxation or removal of Covid-19 curbs could also be resulting in the rise in cases.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Another expert mentioned that the increase in mobility of the general population after the relaxation or removal of Covid-19 curbs could also be resulting in the rise in cases.