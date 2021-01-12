Maharashtra receives 9.63 lakh Covishield doses, inoculation at 511 centres

The Maharashtra government has received 9.63 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine from Serum Institute of India (SII), health minister Rajesh Tope said on Tuesday.

Healthcare workers, government employees, private health institutions, Asha, Anganwadi workers to be the priority in the vaccination drive, which is slated to begin from 16 January across the country, the minister said.

Mumbai, the state capital, will have the highest number of 72 centres while Pune district will have 55 centres, an official release said as first consignments of vaccine left SII in Pune earlier in the day.

The government has compiled a database of 7.84 lakh health workers who will be vaccinated in the first phase.

A minimum of 100 people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 at a single centre which will have a team of five who will verify the SMS sent to the person to be inoculated, her or his identity and administer the vaccine.

"The necessary arrangement of electricity, Internet and webcasting service has been made at all these centres," Tope said in the release.

"The state government has so far compiled a database of 7.84 lakh medical workers including doctors, nurses and other staff who has been more exposed to COVID-19 patients (than others). The registration drive on state government's portal (for those who will be vaccinated in the first phase) will continue till Tuesday midnight," he said.

The first consignment of Covishield vaccines left for Delhi on Tuesday morning, four days ahead of the nationwide inoculation drive launch.

Four airlines are operating nine flights to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country.

The inoculation drive will be conducted as per the instructions of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC), Tope said.

The first phase of vaccination will cover health workers from state-run as well as private hospitals, municipal hospitals and also workers of Anganwadi (government-run child-care centres in rural areas), he said.

"We have trained 17,749 vaccinators who will administer the dose. We have also set up 3,135 cold storage chains including one central facility at the state level, nine at divisional level, 34 at district level and 27 facilities at municipal corporation level.

"The other infrastructure includes 21 walk-in coolers, four walk-in freezers, 4,153 ice lined refrigerators and 3,937 deep-freezers," the minister informed.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,936 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 19,74,488, the state health department said.

With 50 more people succumbing to the viral disease, the cumulative death toll in the state mounted to 50,151, an official said.

A total of 3,282 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 18,71,120, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 51,892 active cases.

With 57,505 new tests for coronavirus, the number of tests conducted so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,35,00,734, the official said.

Mumbai city reported 473 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall count to 2,99,799. With seven more patients succumbing to the viral infection in the day, Mumbai's overall death toll went up to 11,200.

