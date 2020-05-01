Maharashtra today recorded the 1,008 fresh novel coroanvirus cases, the highest in a single day. The total number of Covid-19 patients in the state surged 11,506, according to the state health department data. Along with that, the state also reported 26 more deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 485.

Ten deaths were recorded in Pune city, five in Mumbai, three is Jalgaon district and one each Pune district, Sindhudurg, Bhiwandi, Thane, Nanded, Aurangabad and Parbhani during the day.

106 patients were discharged today, taking the number of recovered patients to 1,879 in the state.

Apart from that, 751 people tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai, which also resulted in the highest single-day spike in the city, taking the total to 7,625, according to BMC data. The death toll ion the city stands to 295, it said.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 35,365 after 1,755 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Death toll in the also increased by 77 to 1,152, it said.

Share Via