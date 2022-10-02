Maharashtra records 1,700 gg of PM10 emission each year, finds study

According to a study, Maharashtra witnesses at least 1,700 giga gram of particulate matter (PM10) emissions per year, with wind-blown road dust being the largest source
A study has reported that Maharashtra experiences 1,700 giga gram (gg) of particulate matter (PM10) emissions each year. According to research done by an environmentalist between March 2019 and 2020, wind-blown road dust accounts for the highest 29% of that number while the residential sector was responsible for 22% of the state's emissions of PM10.
Environmental Researcher Dr Saroj Kumar Sahu, professor at Utkal University in Bhubaneswar in his study claimed that Maharashtra had recorded a PM10 emission of 1,700 gg per year, with wind-blown road dust being the largest contributor at 29% in 2019-2020.
To put this in comparison, according to a study by the University of California, Los Angeles, emissions from the transportation sector were at 10%, while those from the construction industry accounted for 6.5%, followed by the burning of municipal solid waste at 5.3% and crop residue at 5.7%, among other sources.
The study also showed that one of the main sources of PM10 emissions in the state were thermal power plants and industries. According to the report, the open burning of municipal solid waste has brought about a new issue because it easily releases various types of air pollutants into the atmosphere.
By recognising the significance of regional sources and adapting policy over time, Dr. Sahu has been creating national and city-specific emission inventories for a variety of critical air pollutants and greenhouse gases.
“Maharashtra is the country’s most prosperous state and has excelled in the industrial, agricultural, automotive and tourism sectors. It is also the most urbanised state, with more than 50% population living in urban areas and the second-most industrialised with 37,102 industries as of 2020," Dr Sahu said.
Emissions in non- attainment cities
Dr Sahu told that the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched by the central government, has a time-bound objective to improve air quality in 132 "non-attainment" cities (where the air does not meet the national ambient air quality standards).
When discussing the emission patterns in the three Vidarbha non-attainment cities of Nagpur, Chandrapur, and Amravati, Dr. Sahu noted that while Nagpur's missions may appear to be higher than those of Chandrapur and Amravati, the city's area is significantly larger than those of the other two locations.
