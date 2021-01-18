OPEN APP
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a resident in Mumbai. (HT)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a resident in Mumbai. (HT)

Maharashtra records 1,924 COVID-19 cases, 3,854 recoveries; 35 die

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 08:27 PM IST PTI

  • With 39,510 new COVID-19 tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 1,38,45,897

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,92,683 after it recorded 1,924 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

The state reported 35 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,473, he said.

Also, 3,854 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,90,323, the official said.

The state now has 50,680 active cases of coronavirus, he said.

Mumbai city reported 395 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 3,03,152, while its death toll rose to 11,251 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

With 39,510 new COVID-19 tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 1,38,45,897, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,92,683, new cases: 1,924, death toll: 50,473, discharged: 18,90,323, active cases: 50,680, people tested so far: 1,38,45,897.

