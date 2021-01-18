Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra records 1,924 COVID-19 cases, 3,854 recoveries; 35 die
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a resident in Mumbai.

Maharashtra records 1,924 COVID-19 cases, 3,854 recoveries; 35 die

1 min read . 08:27 PM IST PTI

  • With 39,510 new COVID-19 tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 1,38,45,897

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,92,683 after it recorded 1,924 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Monday rose to 19,92,683 after it recorded 1,924 fresh cases, said a state health department official.

The state reported 35 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,473, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WHO, China could have acted more quickly: Pandemic response probe

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi appointed chairman of Somnath temple trust

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

India keeps watch on all developments: MEA on China ramping up border infra

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST

US Capitol under lockdown, no entry or exit due to external security threat

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST

The state reported 35 more deaths due to the infection, taking the fatality count to 50,473, he said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

WHO, China could have acted more quickly: Pandemic response probe

1 min read . 09:46 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi appointed chairman of Somnath temple trust

1 min read . 09:42 PM IST

India keeps watch on all developments: MEA on China ramping up border infra

1 min read . 09:38 PM IST

US Capitol under lockdown, no entry or exit due to external security threat

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also, 3,854 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 18,90,323, the official said.

The state now has 50,680 active cases of coronavirus, he said.

Mumbai city reported 395 new cases, which pushed its overall count to 3,03,152, while its death toll rose to 11,251 after seven more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

With 39,510 new COVID-19 tests, the number of samples examined in the state so far has gone up to 1,38,45,897, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 19,92,683, new cases: 1,924, death toll: 50,473, discharged: 18,90,323, active cases: 50,680, people tested so far: 1,38,45,897.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.