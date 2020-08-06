After reporting a slight dip in the daily count of novel coronavirus cases for the past few days, Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases today. The worst-hit state's caseload has now crossed 4.7 lakh-mark.

With 11,514 more patients testing positive in the past 24 hours, Maharashtra's tally now stands at 4,79,779, according to the state health bulletin.

The state also crossed 16,700 coronavirus-related deaths. With 316 more virus-related fatalities getting reported since Wednesday, the death toll has reached 16,792, it said.

There are currently 3,16,375 recoveries, including 10,854 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, while 1,46,305 are active cases.

State capital Mumbai reported 910 fresh cases of COVID-19.

With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,20,165 cases and 6,647 deaths. The recovery rate of Mumbai is 77%.

The recovery rate in the state is 65.94%, while the case fatality rate stands at 3.50%.

Moreover, out of over 24 lakh laboratory samples, 4,79,779 have been tested positive (19.28%) for Covid-19 until today, the health bulletin added.

Currently, 9,76,332 people are in home quarantine and 37,768 people are in institutional quarantine.

The state is currently reeling with two major problems: the pandemic spread and the lashing rains during the monsoon season.

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated