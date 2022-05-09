Maharashtra records 121 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 1,343

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Maharashtra health department said 82 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 77,30,209. The state has now 1,343 active cases
Maharashtra on Monday recorded 224 new coronavirus cases and zero Covid pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. The state had reported 224 coronavirus cases and one fatality on Sunday.
The state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,79,278 , while the death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,847.
The Maharashtra health department said 82 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count to 77,30,209. The state has now 1,343 active cases.
The state's health department said the recovery rate stood at 98.11%, while the fatality rate was 1.87%. Nearly 17,305 new Covid-19 tests were conducted across the state, pushing up the overall count to 8,03,96,726, the department further added.
Meanwhile, Mumbai today reported 63 COVID-19 cases, almost 50% less than yesterday's addition of 123, taking the tally to 10,60,792, a civic official said.
The death toll remained unchanged at 19,563, while the recovery count increased by 56 to touch 10,40,407, leaving the metropolis with 822 active cases, he said.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed the recovery rate was 98% cent and the caseload doubling time was 6,347 days. It also revealed the number of coronavirus tests carried out so far was 1,69,60,984, of which 5,810 took place in the last 24 hours.
Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Amravati, Akola, Buldhana, Wardha, Yavatmal, Bhandara, Gondia and Gadchiroli districts have zero active cases of the respiratory disease, the health department said in a bulletin.
Separately, the Union health ministry said the country witnessed a slight dip in the COVID-19 cases today, with 3,207 fresh infections reported in a day. Yesterday, 3,451 COVID cases were reported across the country.
With this, active COVID cases in the country stand at 20,403, constituting 0.05% of India's total positive cases.
As per the Ministry, the weekly positivity rate of COVID in India currently stands at 0.82%, while the daily positivity rate was reported to be 0.95%.
In the last 24 hours, 3,410 patients recovered from the virus, taking the cumulative tally of recovered patients, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 4,25,60,905.
