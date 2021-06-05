Maharashtra on Saturday reported as many as 13,659 new COVID-19 cases and with that the active number of cases in the state stands at 1,88,072, as per the state health bulletin. Maharashtra also witnessed 300 deaths in the same time span. Case fatality rate is at 1.71%.

In the past week, the state has been witnessing significant drop in the number of daily cases and related fatalities. On Friday, the state reported 14,152 new cases and 289 death.

In the last 24 hours, the state also reported 21,776 discharges taking the recovery total to 55,28,834. The recovery rate in the state is 95.01%.

The state capital Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 866 fresh COVID cases today, pushing the cumulative total to 710,807. In the city, right now, there are as many as 16,135 active cases.

The city reported 28 deaths and 1,045 recoveries in the same time span. The recovery rate in the city is 95%. Currently, as many as 116 buildings are still sealed and 27 areas are stated as containment zones.

Govt to ease COVID restrictions

As the COVID situation has improved significantly, the Maharashtra government has announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions in the state, based on the weekly positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

A notification to this effect was issued late on Friday night.

The order will come into effect from June 7 based on the positivity rate and the oxygen bed occupancy level of June 3, it said.

The lockdown-like restrictions in the state were imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified.

(With inputs from agencies)

