19,212 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of recovered people to 10,69,159, the department said. (ANI Photo)

Maharashtra records 14,976 new COVID-19 cases, 19,212 recoveries

1 min read . Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 08:44 PM IST PTI

  • The state has so far conducted 66,98,024 tests
  • The state now has 2,60,363 active cases.

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,66,129 on Tuesday with the addition of 14,976 new cases, the state health department said.

As many as 430 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the fatality count in the state to 36,181, it said.

Also, 19,212 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, raising the tally of recovered people to 10,69,159, the department said.

With this, the state now has 2,60,363 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,713 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,02,614, while its toll rose to 8,883 after 49 more patients died due to the disease, the department said.

Pune city added 1,005 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,54,344, while 25 fresh deaths took the toll to 3,500, it said.

The state has so far conducted 66,98,024 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 13,66,129, new cases 14,976, deaths 36,181, discharged 10,69,159, active cases 2,60,363, people tested so far 66,98,024.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

