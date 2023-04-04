Maharashtra records 186% jump in Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 07:24 PM IST
- In Maharashtra, the test positivity rate has touched 9.4%, according to the health bulletin by the state government
The cases of the Covid-19 virus are rapidly surging in the country, with the state of Maharashtra reporting a 186% jump in the number of cases in the last 24 hours. The state has reported 711 new cases of the virus and also recorded 4 deaths during this time. In the wake of the surge in case, several districts of Maharashtra has made wearing mask compulsory.
