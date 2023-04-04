The cases of the Covid-19 virus are rapidly surging in the country, with the state of Maharashtra reporting a 186% jump in the number of cases in the last 24 hours. The state has reported 711 new cases of the virus and also recorded 4 deaths during this time. In the wake of the surge in case, several districts of Maharashtra has made wearing mask compulsory.

The massive jump in cases comes as the whole country is witnessing a huge surge in the cases of Covid-19. India is currently reporting around 3,000-4,000 cases of the coronavirus, with a clear jump in cases across all states.

In Maharashtra, the test positivity rate has touched 9.4%, according to the health bulletin by the state government. In terms of active cases, the state currently has 3,792 active cases of Covid-19 with the highest in Mumbai. The commercial capital of the country has 1,162 active cases of Covid-19, followed by Pune with 781 cases and Thane with 670 cases.

The health bulletin also informed about the screening at the airports and said that as per the international scenario of Covid-19, screening of international passengers arriving at Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur airports has been started from 24th Dec 2022.

“All passengers are being thermally scanned & 2% random samples are taken for Covid testing. All positive samples are referred for WGS," the health bulletin added.

The Union Health Ministry has advised people to stay cautious in the wake of rising cases of Covid-19. The advisory also recommended to not ignore symptoms of Covid-19 as the prevailing weather can facilitate the spread of the virus.

During a period of increased instances of Covid-19 in India, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium has detected that the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.16 is the primary variant in India, comprising 60% of cases.