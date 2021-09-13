Maharashtra on Monday recorded 2,740 new Covid cases, the lowest since 9 February. The state also reported lowest number of deaths (27) in last six month. With this, the cumulative coronavirus tally in Maharashtra crossed the 65-lakh mark. The number of daily cases and deaths witnessed a significant dip as compared to Sunday, when the state had reported 3,623 infection cases and 46 fatalities.

Maharashtra had reported 2,515 new Covid cases on 9 February.

In the last 24 hours, over 3,200 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery number to 63,09,021 and leaving the state with 49,880 active cases.

Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.05%, while the fatality rate is 2.12%.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in the state rose to 5,60,88,114, of which 108,216 tests, the lowest in recent times, were done in the last 24 hours.

In Maharashtra, as many as 11 districts and seven municipal corporations did not report any fresh Covid cases. The districts with zero new cases are: Dhule, Nandurbar, Parbhani, Nanded, Akola, Amravati, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur (rural areas).

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 569 new infections, followed by Mumbai district at 345, while Satara dsistrict reported the highest nine fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Pune region reported the highest 967 new cases, followed by 681 in the Nashik region. Among other regions, the Mumbai region reported 663 new cases, Kolhapur 282, Latur 90, Aurangabad 34, Nagpur 16 and the Akola region seven infections.

Among the 27 fresh fatalities from eight regions, the highest 11 were reported from Mumbai region, followed by 10 from the Pune region.

Significantly, Aurangabad, Akola and Nagpur region did not report any fresh fatalities, while the Kolhapur region reported three deaths, the Nashik region two and the Latur region one.Mumbai witnessed 345 new Covid cases and six deaths, while Pune city reported 130 cases, but no fresh fatality.

Among 49,880 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 13,102.

(With inputs from PTI)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.