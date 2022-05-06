OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours. Details here
Listen to this article

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus cases and zero Covid pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality.

The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases. 

Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday. 

State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday.

Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87%. The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases. 

Meanwhile, the Aurangabad's district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery in Maharashtra's Aurangabad

As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11%.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures-

New cases: 205

Fatality: zero

Active cases: 1,109

Tests conducted: 28,279

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout