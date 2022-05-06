Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours. Details here

Maharashtra records 205 Covid-19 cases, zero deaths in 24 hours. Details here1 min read . 09:56 PM IST
- This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality.
- The state now has 1,109 active cases.
MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Friday recorded 205 new coronavirus cases and zero Covid pandemic-related deaths, the health department said. This is the third consecutive day that the state recorded zero fatality.
The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 78,78,801, while death toll remained unchanged at 1,47,845. The state now has 1,109 active cases.
Maharashtra had recorded 233 new cases and zero fatality on Thursday.
State capital Mumbai recorded 117 new cases on Friday.
Maharashtra's Covid-19 fatality rate stood at 1.87%. The districts of Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Latur, Hingoli, Osmanabad, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia have zero active cases.
Meanwhile, the Aurangabad's district disaster management authority has decided to make the RT-PCR test for Covid-19 detection mandatory for patients before undergoing any surgery in Maharashtra's Aurangabad
As many as 173 patients recovered since previous evening, taking the total of recovered patients to 77,29,642. The state's recovery rate stands at 98.11%.
Maharashtra's coronavirus figures-
New cases: 205
Fatality: zero
Active cases: 1,109
Tests conducted: 28,279
