Maharashtra records 24,619 new coronavirus cases, 398 deaths

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 case tally rose to 11,45,840 on Thursday with addition of 24,619 cases, the state health department said.

With 398 patients dying during the day, the death toll in the state reached 31,351, it said.

A total of 19,522 patients were discharged on Thursday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,12,354, it said, adding that the state now has 3,01,752 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,411 new cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 1,78,385. The death toll in the city rose to 8,323, of which 43 were reported on Thursday.

Pune city added 2,269 COVID-19 cases, raising its case tally to 1,36,393, while 28 deaths took toll to 3,102.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,956 new cases, raising the region's case count to 4,20,333.

A total of 14,470 COVID-19 patients have died so far in the Mumbai division, the heath department said.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 3,06,683 and death toll at 6,732.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,48,842, and death toll at 3,112.

Kolhapur division has reported 73,646 cases and 2,185 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 44,244 and death toll at 1,151.

Latur division has reported 43,922 cases until now and 1,199 fatalities in total.

Akola division has reported total of 30,701 cases while 679 people have succumbed to the infection in the region until now.

Nagpur division has reported 76,288 infections and 1,713 fatalities so far.

1,181 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra, while 110 such patients have died.

A total of 17,70,748 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 36,827 are in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 11,45,840, new cases: 24,619, death toll: 31,351 discharged: 8,12,354, active cases: 3,01,752, people tested so far: 56,04,890.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

