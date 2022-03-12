Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Maharashtra records 324 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees no fatality for sixth day in a row

Maharashtra records 324 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai sees no fatality for sixth day in a row

With 62,047 coronavirus tests conducted since Friday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,90,233 in Maharashtra 
1 min read . 07:12 PM IST Livemint

Out of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 149 new coronavirus infections, followed by Mumbai (70), Nashik (56), Akola (14), Aurangabad (six), Kolhapur and Latur (five each) and Nagpur (19)

As many as 324 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 78,70,951, the state health department said on Saturday. 

Further, two more people succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has reached 1,43,752. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is now 1.82%.

Of the total, Mumbai accounted for 31 new Covid cases. The city saw no fatalities due to the infection on the sixth consecutive day, as per the civic department. Mumbai's overall caseload now stands at 10,57,219 while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692.

Out of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 149 new coronavirus infections, followed by Mumbai (70), Nashik (56), Akola (14), Aurangabad (six), Kolhapur and Latur (five each) and Nagpur (19). 

As many as 525 patients recovered since the previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,20,474. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%. 

There are 2,721 active Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra now, 347 of which are in Mumbai. Currently, 18,009 people are in home quarantine and 554 are in institutional quarantine.

With 62,047 coronavirus tests conducted since Friday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,90,233. 

