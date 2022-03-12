This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Out of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 149 new coronavirus infections, followed by Mumbai (70), Nashik (56), Akola (14), Aurangabad (six), Kolhapur and Latur (five each) and Nagpur (19)
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As many as 324 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 78,70,951, the state health department said on Saturday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As many as 324 more people tested positive for Covid-19 across Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 78,70,951, the state health department said on Saturday.
Further, two more people succumbed to the disease. With this, the death toll due to Covid-19 in the state has reached 1,43,752. The case fatality rate in Maharashtra is now 1.82%.
Of the total, Mumbai accounted for 31 new Covid cases. The city saw no fatalities due to the infection on the sixth consecutive day, as per the civic department. Mumbai's overall caseload now stands at 10,57,219 while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Of the total, Mumbai accounted for 31 new Covid cases. The city saw no fatalities due to the infection on the sixth consecutive day, as per the civic department. Mumbai's overall caseload now stands at 10,57,219 while the death toll remained unchanged at 16,692.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Out of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 149 new coronavirus infections, followed by Mumbai (70), Nashik (56), Akola (14), Aurangabad (six), Kolhapur and Latur (five each) and Nagpur (19).
Out of the eight administrative circles (each comprising several districts), the Pune circle recorded 149 new coronavirus infections, followed by Mumbai (70), Nashik (56), Akola (14), Aurangabad (six), Kolhapur and Latur (five each) and Nagpur (19).
As many as 525 patients recovered since the previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,20,474. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%.
As many as 525 patients recovered since the previous evening, taking the number of recovered people to 77,20,474. The recovery rate in the state is 98.09%.
There are 2,721 active Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra now, 347 of which are in Mumbai. Currently, 18,009 people are in home quarantine and 554 are in institutional quarantine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
There are 2,721 active Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra now, 347 of which are in Mumbai. Currently, 18,009 people are in home quarantine and 554 are in institutional quarantine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With 62,047 coronavirus tests conducted since Friday evening, the total of samples tested so far rose to 7,85,90,233.