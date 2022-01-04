Maharashtra reported 18,466 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, nearly 50% jump from the previous day. With fresh infections, active cases have now jumped to 66,308.

The cases of Omicron variant too has shot up to 653 in the state, out of which 259 have been discharged.

The state had reported 12,160 fresh cases and 11 deaths on Monday.

Till yesterday, the active cases in the state stood at 52,422.

Mumbai reported 10,860 fresh Covid infections in the past 24 hours, nearly 35% higher than what was recorded on Monday. The city had reported 8,082 cases on Monday, the highest daily count since April 18, 2021.

Maharashtra had 578 Omicron cases on Monday, out of which, 40 cases were in Mumbai, 14 in Pune, 4 in Nagpur.

Pune rural and Panvel MC had three cases each of Omicron and Kolhapur, Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Satara has 1 each Omicron case.

