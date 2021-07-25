Maharashtra records 6,843 fresh Covid-19 cases, 123 deaths, 5,212 recoveries

Nagpur reported just two new cases in the day. No COVID-19 fatality was reported in the city. The entire Nagpur division and Akola division in the Vidarbha region did not report a single death during the day. With 2,02,536 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 4,68,46,984, the department said. Maharashtra's tally of COVID-19 cases is as follows: Positive cases 62,64,922, deaths 1,31,552, recoveries 60,35,029, total tests 4,68,46,984, active cases 94,985.