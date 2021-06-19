Maharashtra recorded 8,912 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, a statement by public health department showed. The state saw 257 deaths due to the virus during this period.

The over Covid-19 case tally in Maharashtra now stands at 59,63,420, while the 1,17,356 patients in the state have lost their lives to the pandemic.

Of the 257 deaths recorded today, 193 had occurred in the last 48 hours while 64 happened last week. Another 425 fatalities were added to the state's cumulative toll as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise, which increased the overall count by 682 compared to the previous day.

On Saturday, Maharashtra saw 10,373 patients getting discharged, taking the total number of recovered patients in the state to 57,10,356. There are 1,32,597 active cases now in the state.

The case recovery rate of Maharashtra now stands at 95.76 per cent while the fatality rate is 1.97 per cent. With 2,34,379 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 3,93,12,920, as public health department records.

A total of 8,06,506 people are currently in home quarantine in the state while 4,695 others remain admitted in institutional quarantine, the department said.

State capital Mumbai reported 676 new Covid-19 cases and 13 fatalities due to the virus on Saturday. The overall caseload in the city now stands at 7,19,266 and whereas the fatality count is 15,279. Total active cases in the city stand at 14,751. On Saturday, the recovery rate of Mumbai district stood at 95 per cent.

Mumbai has 18 active containment zones and 82 active sealed buildings, as on Saturday. A total of 6,809 high-risk cases were contact traced in the past 24 hours, whereas high-risk contacts in the CCCI were 848.

On Saturday, 33136 Covid-19 tests were conducted in Mumbai, taking the overall tally to 67,86,802.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics