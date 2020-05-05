Maharashtra records 841 fresh Covid-19 cases, state's count breaches 15,500-mark

With 841 new novel coronavirus cases in the state in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's Covid-19 count increased to 15,525 today, according to the state's health department. Along with that, the death toll also surged to 617 after 34 deaths were reported since yesterday, it added.

Apart from that, 350 Covid-19 patients have been recovered and discharged today, of which 165 patients are from Mumbai. This is the highest discharge number in a single day in Maharashtra. Total number of discharged patients in the state is 2,465 till today, the health department added.

Out of the total number of cases, Mumbai alone reported as many as 635 fresh COVID-19 positive cases since yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 9,758 in the capital. Moreover, 26 more deaths were recorded pushing the death toll to 387, the Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai said.

As many as 33 people from Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, tested postitive in the last 24 hours. The total positive cases in the area stand at 665 which includes 196 discharges, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India today increased to 46,711 after 3,875 fresh Covid-19 cases emerged in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from the Ministry of health and Family Welfare. The death toll in the country also rose by 194 to 1,583 since yesterday, it said.

