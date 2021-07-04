As many as 9,336 new COVID cases were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, the state health department said. And with that, the cumulative total reached 60,98,177.

The state health bulletin also said, a total of 123 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll touched 1,23,030.

Maharashtra also witnessed 3,378 recoveries in the last 24 hours, with that total recoveries reached 58,48,693.

The state has 1,23,225 active cases right now.

The coronavirus positivity rate in the state stands at 14.33 per cent, while the recovery rate stands at 95.91 per cent.

Mumbai reported 553 cases during the day and 24 deaths, taking the caseload to 7,24 675 and the count of fatalities to 15,544, the department said.

Mumbai division reported 1,775 cases and 27 deaths, raising the tally to 16,02,903 and toll to 32,293.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Dharavi recorded zero cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the active cases in Asia's largest slum now stand at 22.

As many 43,071 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

This is the eighth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.09 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)

