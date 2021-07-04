As many 43,071 new COVID-19 cases were reported in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.
This is the eighth consecutive day with less than 50,000 new cases reported in a day. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the recovery rate of the country has climbed to 97.09 per cent.
(With inputs from agencies)
