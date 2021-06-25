Maharashtra recorded 9,677 new cases of novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours on Friday evening. The death toll on account of the deadly pandemic increased by 156 today, taking the case fatality rate to 2 per cent.

On Friday, 10,138 Covid-19 patients were discharged, as the recovery rate in the state stood at 95.94 per cent.

As of today, the state has seen 60,17,035 cases of Covid-19, out of which, 1,20,370 have succumbed to the virus. A total of 57,72,799 Covid-19 patients have been treated and discharged from hospitals so far.

The number of active cases in the state on Friday stood at 1,20,715, said a bulletin by Maharashtra, adding that currently 6,33,748 are in home quarantine and 4,248 are in institutional quarantine.

On Friday, Maharashtra became the first state to register a death due to the Delta Plus variant. The state also has the highest number of cases of Delta Plus variant in the country at 20.

Following the development, Maharashtra government ordered malls and cinema halls to close in order to curb the spread of this more transmissible variant.

