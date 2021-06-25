Maharashtra records first death from Delta Plus variant of Covid-19

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Maharashtra has reported its first Covid-19 death linked to the Delta Plus variant of SARS-CoV-2. Out of 21 Delta Plus variant cases in Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra, one 80-year-old woman with co-morbidities has passed away, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said today.

The Central Government earlier this week alerted Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, where the initial cases were found.

The Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 has been found in nine countries -- US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Russia, China and India, as per experts.

