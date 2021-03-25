Maharashtra today recorded the highest single-day spike of 35,952 coronavirus cases; Mumbai also recorded the highest daily count of 5,504 cases.

The state also reported more than 100 fatalities as it recorded more than 111 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of deaths to 53,795.

Also, 20,444 patients recovered from covid-19 taking the total number of recoveries to 22,83,037. The number of active cases in the state rose to 2,62,685.

Maharashtra has added over one lakh covid-19 cases in last four days.

Mumbai city reported 5,505 new cases, its highest daily rise till now, while the nearby Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation reported 1,027 cases, its highest rise so far.

Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,340 and 1,747 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,340 cases were reported in other areas of Pune district.

In Marathwada region, Aurangabad reported 1,380 cases while 958 cases were detected in Nanded district.

Nagpur city and Nagpur district (barring city) added 2,656 and 1,014 cases, respectively.

Pune city reported highest 16 deaths during the day, followed by Nagpur city where 14 people succumbed to the infection.

As many as 1,53,447 coronavirus tests were carried out on Thursday, taking the total to 1,88,78,754.

The three states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Punjab also account for 74.32 per cent the of total active cases in the country which has increased to 3.95 lakh and comprises 3.35 per cent of the total infections.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported as many as 31,855 new cases of coronavirus. Before this, the state recorded more than 30,535 cases on March 21

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has emerged as the leader in the COVID-19 vaccination drive as it has administered vaccine doses to 43,42,646 people, an official said on Thursday.

The state surpassed Rajasthan in the vaccination drive on March 24, he said.

Rajasthan now ranks second as it has vaccinated 43,27,874 people, the official said.

"Maharashtra tops the list of states in the country in terms of the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered," Dr Pradeep Vyas, principal secretary of Maharashtra Public Health Department, said.

The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 6,72,128 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 50,14,774.

"Maharashtra is also the first stateto cross the 50- lakh doses benchmark. We will further scale up the vaccination," he said.

It is the only state to have covered half a crore of population in terms of vaccination, Vyas added.

The cumulative vaccination figure for Rajasthan is 49,94,574.

