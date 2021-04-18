Maharashtra continued to record a spurt in daily novel coronavirus cases as the state added more than 68,000 new Covid-infected patients in the last 24 hours for first time ever since the pandemic began, as per health bulletin on Sunday.

With 68,631 fresh positives, the state's total tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 38,39,338, the bulletin stated.

Along with that, the death toll in the state breached 60,000-mark to reach 60,473 as 503 virus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 45,654 patients were discharged during the day. With this, its recovery count increased to 31,06,828, a statement from the department said.

There are 6,70,388 active cases in the state at present.

Currently, 36,75,518 people are in home quarantine and 26,529 in institutional quarantine, it said.

A record 2,73,272 tests were conducted on Sunday, taking the number of samples tested so far to 2,38,54,185, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 80.92 per centwhile the fatality rate is 1.58 per cent.

Of these cases, Mumbai today reported 8,479 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,79,311, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) updated data, the new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the financial capital to 5,79,311, while the death toll rose to 12,347.

Nashik division reported 9,599 new cases including 2,049 in Nashik city.

Pune division reported 15,587 cases in the day, including 6,541 in Pune city.

Kolhapur division reported 2,264 infections, Aurangabad division 3,418, Latur division 4,921, Akola division 2,727, Nagpur division 12,483, including 4,724 in Nagpur city, the department said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that no COVID-19 patient died in the state-run hospitals due to the shortage of medical oxygen.

He also said most of the COVID-19 fatalities have occurred due to the delay on part of patients in seeking proper medical treatment.

Tope termed "false" the media reports that the shortage of medical oxygen resulted in the death of COVID-19 patients in some parts of the state.

"I have received reports from (government) hospitals in the state. No COVID-19 patient died due to the shortage of oxygen in these hospitals," he told reporters.

Earlier today, the Indian Railways said that it will run 'Oxygen Express' over the next few days to transport liquid medical oxygen and oxygen cylinders across the country, the national transporter said on Sunday.

Amid spiralling coronavirus cases in the country, the demand for medical oxygen in the country has gone through the roof.

Empty tankers will begin their journey from Kalamboli and Boisar railway stations in and near Mumbai on Monday to load liquid medical oxygen Vizag, Jamshedpur, Rourkela and Bokaro, officials said.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra state governments had earlier approached the Railways Ministry to explore whether liquid medical oxygen tankers could be moved by the rail network, they said.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.