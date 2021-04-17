Maharashtra today reported 67,123 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 419 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official.

With 67,123 COVID new cases, the tally increased to 37,70,707, while 419 fatalities pushed the toll to 59,970, he said.

The state's earlier highest one-day case count was63,729 which was recorded yesterday followed by 63,294, recorded on April 11, followed by 61,695 on April 15. Also, 56,783 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,61,174, he said.

Maharashtra's number of active cases has increased to 6,47,933, the official said

Meanwhile, Mumbai today logged 8,834 new COVID19 cases pushing the cumulative total to 5,70,832. Also, the city reported 52 related fatalities in just 24 hours, and the death toll rose to 12,294, the health bulletin reported.

Amid a surge in coronavirus infections, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and reassured him of adequate and uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen and all possible support related to healthcare infrastructure, medicines and therapeutics.

In a tweet, Vardhan said additional 1,121 ventilators are being rushed to the state considering the surge in coronavirus cases.

"Spoke to #Maharashtra CM Sh Uddhav Thackeray Ji. Reassured @OfficeofUT of adequate & uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen & all possible support w.r.t healthcare infra, medicines & therapeutics. Additional 1,121 ventilators are also being rushed to them given the surge in cases," Vardhan tweeted.

"Discussed with @OfficeofUT regarding further stringent actions to be taken for containment, surveillance & treatment of #COVID19 cases. Reiterated the need to focus on the 5 pillars “Test, Track, Treat, Covid Appropriate Behaviour and Vaccination" to tide over the emergent health crisis," he said in another tweet.

Maharashtra is battling a massive surge in COVID-19 cases and reporting most new cases in the country. The state is among the 12 high-burden states in the country.









Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.