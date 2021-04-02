Maharashtra on Friday reported the highest daily count of 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, it's highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, which pushed the caseload to 29,04,076, a health official said.

As many as 202 coronavirus patients died in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 55379, it said. The case-fatality ratio stands at 1.91% in the state.

As many as 24,126 patients were discharged, taking the recovery count to 24,57,494. The recovery rate stands at 84.62%.

The number of active patients is 3,66,533 now.

At present 2,101,999 people are in home quarantine and 19,237 people are in institutional quarantine.

Mumbai also today reported the highest-ever single day spike of 8,832 new covid-19 infections taking the tally to 4,32,192.

Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday recorded a single-day spike of 4,108 cases that has raised the tally of infections in the region to 2,33,776, an official said.

With the addition of 60 casualties, the toll has reached 5,218, the official said.

Of the deaths reported so far, Nagpur city alone accounted for 3,310 fatalities, he said.

As many as 3,214 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,87,751, the official said.

This leaves the district with 40,807 active cases, he said.

According to the health ministry, the 11 states of grave concern are Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Haryana.

They have contributed 90 per cent of COVID cases, 90.5 per cent of deaths in 14 days till March 31, and have crossed or close to crossing their early reported peaks last year, it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via