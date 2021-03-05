Maharashtra reported over 10,000 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, first time since October last year. At least 10,216 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state reached 88,838 in the state. Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nagpur districts reported high number the cases on Friday.

Coronavirus took lives of 53 people in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 52,393.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has been on a rise since last month. The state recorded 9,855 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, highest in the last more than four months.

On the other hand, 6,467 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. The total number of cured COVID-19 patients increased to 20,55,951.

The Mumbai circle — MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC — recorded 2,135 new cases on Friday.

Out of 1,66,86,880 laboratory samples, 21,98,399 have been tested positive (13.17%) for COVID-19 until date.

In the view of high COVID-19 cases in the state, Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said, "I do not want to impose it but 'majboori' (helplessness) is also something." Thackeray also urged people of the state to wear masks to avoid lockdown. The chief minister assured that he is continuously monitoring the situation.





