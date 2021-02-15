Maharashtra registered 4,092 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 fatalities pushed the death toll to 51,529, the health department stated.

As many as 1,355 patients infected with the killer virus were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603.

Now, there are 35,965 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the health department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 95.7%, while the fatality rate is 2.5%, it added.

With 48,782 tests conducted on 14 February, the overall test count of the state touched 1,53,21,608.

Mumbai reported 645 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and four fatalities. With this, the case count in India's financial capital climbed to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

In the Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to 19,685.

Nashik reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353, Pimpri Chinchwad 138.

Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any new cases. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the infection.

In the Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri.

Except for four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in the Latur division.

Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105, Nagpur city 437.

The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra are -- Total case count 20,64,278, death toll 51,529, recoveries 19,75,603, active cases 35,965, tests conducted on Sunday 48,782, total test count 1,53,21,608.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally of positive Covid-19 cases in the country touched 1,09,16,589 and the Covid death toll stood at 1,55,732.

With agency inputs

