OPEN APP
Home >News >India >In sharp spike, Maharashtra sees over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours
A medic shows the process of SpiceHealth's portable RT-PCR testing at their laboratory, after being virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai. (PTI)
A medic shows the process of SpiceHealth's portable RT-PCR testing at their laboratory, after being virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, in Mumbai. (PTI)

In sharp spike, Maharashtra sees over 4,000 fresh Covid-19 cases, 40 deaths in 24 hours

2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 10:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 95.7%, while the fatality rate is 2.5%
  • There are 35,965 active Covid-19 cases in the state at present

Maharashtra registered 4,092 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday, which took the state's infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40 fatalities pushed the death toll to 51,529, the health department stated.

As many as 1,355 patients infected with the killer virus were discharged during the day. With this, the recovery count in the state grew to 19,75,603.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

U'khand glacier burst: 54 bodies recovered till now, 179 still missing

1 min read . 12:19 PM IST
The logo for WhatsApp messaging app arranged on a smartphone (Representative image).

SC notice to WhatsApp over new privacy policy, says 'have to protect people's privacy'

1 min read . 12:20 PM IST
The implementation study will target inoculating between 350,000 to 500,000 health care workers, with the first batch of 80,000 doses expected to arrive this week.

J&J's vaccine implementation study in S.Africa gets regulator nod

1 min read . 12:11 PM IST
A worker carries LPG gas cylinders on his bicycle for delivery during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi.

LPG price hiked again for February, petrol and diesel price hiked on Monday

2 min read . 11:52 AM IST

Now, there are 35,965 active Covid-19 cases in the state.

Currently, 1,74,243 patients are in home quarantine and 1,747 others in institutional quarantine, the health department said in a statement.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate is 95.7%, while the fatality rate is 2.5%, it added.

With 48,782 tests conducted on 14 February, the overall test count of the state touched 1,53,21,608.

Mumbai reported 645 Covid-19 cases on Sunday and four fatalities. With this, the case count in India's financial capital climbed to 3,14,076, including 11,419 deaths.

In the Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, the number of positive cases rose by 1,141 to 7,04,561, while 13 deaths took the fatality count to 19,685.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Nashik reported 122 new cases, Pune city 353, Pimpri Chinchwad 138.

Aurangabad city and Hingoli did not report any new cases. Aurangabad division did not report any death due to the infection.

In the Kolhapur division, only one death was reported in Ratnagiri.

Except for four deaths in Beed, no fatality was reported anywhere else in the Latur division.

Amravati city registered 430 new cases, Yavatmal 105, Nagpur city 437.

The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra are -- Total case count 20,64,278, death toll 51,529, recoveries 19,75,603, active cases 35,965, tests conducted on Sunday 48,782, total test count 1,53,21,608.

Meanwhile, India on Monday recorded 11,649 new Covid-19 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally of positive Covid-19 cases in the country touched 1,09,16,589 and the Covid death toll stood at 1,55,732.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout