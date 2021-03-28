Maharashtra on Sunday reported 108 coronavirus-related deaths besides 40,414 new cases of infection which is the highest since the start of the pandemic, a health official said.

The death toll in the state on Saturday rose to 54,181.

As many as 17,874 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recoveries to 2,33,2453.

There are 3,25,901 active cases in the state now.

The state had reached the 26 lakh-mark of cases only on March 25.

Mumbai on Sunday reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674, the city civic body said.

With eight more persons succumbing to the viral infection, the count of fatalities in Mumbai rose to 11,649.

A total of 3,380 people were discharged during the day, taking the overall number of recoveries in the megapolis to 3,40,935, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Nagpur district on Sunday saw a record 58 COVID-19 deaths, while an addition of 3,970 cases took the overall tally to 2,18,820, an official said.

The toll in the district is now 4,931, while the recovery count stands at 1,76,113, which includes 3,479 people who were discharged on Sunday, he added.

Nagpur's active caseload is 37,776, the official said.

A night curfew and new curbs were imposed in Maharashtra on Sunday and local authorities said harsher measures could be implemented to contain the virus in the coming days.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 2,71,3875, new cases:40,414, death toll: 54,181, discharged: 2,33,2453, active cases: 3,25,901.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via