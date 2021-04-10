Maharashtra, India's worst affected state due to Covid-19 continues to report more than 55,000 new infections.

Today the state reported 55,411 new COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections to 33,43,951. A total of 53,005 infected people also got recovered during the last 24 hours taking the number of total recoveries to 27,48,153. The number of active cases in Maharashtra rose to 5,36,682.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday indicated the imposition of a strict lockdown in the state given the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases, as per some ministers and a senior BJP leader who attended an all-party meeting.

While Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said he would hold a meeting on Monday on working out a financial package for the sections whose livelihood will be impacted, his colleague Ashok Chavan said the "nature, scope and duration of the lockdownwill be finalised soon".

"Though no formal decision on a lockdown has arrived at the all-party meeting, the chief minister appears to be in favour of a strict lockdown," state BJP president Chandrakant Patil told reporters after the virtual meeting, which discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state for over two hours.

Apart from prominent ministers from the ruling Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, state Congress president Nana Patole and other leaders also attended the meeting.

"The BJP feels a lockdown is necessary, but the government should first work out a financial package for the people who will be affected," Chandrakant Patil said.

Patole said his party was in support of whatever decision the CM takes.





