>News >India >Maharashtra records over 8,000 new Covid-19 cases for fourth day in row

The Covid-19 graph in Maharashtra went further upwards on Saturday as the state clocked in 8,623 new cases, the health administration said.

With only 3,648 people recuperating, the gap between new infections and daily recoveries also widened for the fourth consecutive day in the state. There are 72,530 active cases in the city as of Saturday and the total recoveries stand at 20,20,951.

As many as 51 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 52,092. The fatality rate in the state stands at 2.43%.

In Mumbai, a total of 987 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths were reported on Saturday. The cumulative cases in the city are 3,24,866 while the death toll is at 11,470.

The state 87,299 on Saturday. With this, the total number of tests went up to 16,199,818.

Maharashtra has been severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The cases in the state have been on a rise since the second week of February. Several districts have announced stringent lockdowns and curfews to prevent the virus surge.

A curfew was imposed in Yavatmal district on Friday. The restriction will remain in effect from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday. Essential services will continue to be offered.

M Devender Singh, Collector, Yavatmal said, "Curfew imposed in Yavatmal district from 5 pm on Saturday to 9 am on Monday, essential services will continue during this curfew."

Last week, an official had said that researchers had found two new mutations in coronavirus samples from Amravati and Yavatmal districts, but no foreign strain of virus was found.

These new mutations were characterized by the virus' ability to escape neutralizing antibodies in the host person's body, said Dr Rajesh Karyekarte, head of the Department of Microbiology at the state-run B J Medical College in Pune.

