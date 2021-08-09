Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the number of Delta Plus cases of COVID-19 has increased from 21 to 45 in the state.

"The number of Delta Plus cases in Maharashtra has increased from 21 to 45, including 27 men and 18 women. We are collecting information from patients on vaccinations, illnesses and tracking, tracing operations are in progress. There's no cause for concern as of now," the State Health Minister said while speaking to mediapersons.

The Delta Plus variant is a mutation of the Delta variant and has been detected in the state of Maharashtra during the second wave. In June the Union Health Ministry declared it as a variant of concern.

The higest number of Delta Plus cases were recorded in Jalgaon district at 13 followed by 11 cases in Ratnagiri district. Mumbai recorded 6 cases, Thane logged 5, and 3 cases were reported from Pune, as per the reports by the Maharashtra health department.The variant has also been recorded among young people wwho are below the age of 18 years.

Recalling the COVID-19 situation in the state in the last one and a half months, Tope said, "Since the last 1-1.5 months, COVID-19 cases (in Maharashtra) have increased from 6,000 to 7,000-8,000 per day. There is neither a big increase nor a decline in fresh cases, we are seeing a plateau."

On Sunday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that a lockdown shall be imposed if the state witnesses a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases. Addressing the people of the state through social media today, Thackeray said that Maharashtra has made preparations ahead of the third wave of COVID-19.

As many as 45 cases of the Delta variant of COVID-19 have been reported in Maharashtra till August 8, the state health department said on Sunday, a day when the state also reported 5,508 new coronavirus infections.





