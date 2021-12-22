MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases with 1,201 new infections reported in a day.

Mumbai, too, on Wednesday reported 490 new coronavirus positive cases, a jump of more than 160 from the previous day, but did not record any fatality caused due to the infection, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

The state’s tally crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since 17 November.

The government’s updated health bulletin said the test positivity rate is at 0.98 per cent with 1,23,261 samples tested during the period.

The state is also one of the top contributors in the country’s tally of Omicron cases, the highly transmissible variant of the Covid-19.

According to last available figures, Maharashtra has detected at least 65 cases of the B.1.1.529 variant, 11 of which were confirmed on Tuesday.

The state registered eight more deaths taking the fatality tally to 1,41,375.

953 people recovered from the disease pushing the tally to 64,99,760.

