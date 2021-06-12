Mumbai and four other Maharashtra districts are "very likely" to receive 'extremely heavy' rainfall up to June 14, the Regional Meteorological Department said in a report on Saturday. The other district where extremely heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the coming days includes Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Thane.

The IMD has issued a "red alert" for Mumbai projecting thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds, and 'extremely heavy' rainfall at isolated places on June 12 and June 13.

Similar projections have been made for Thane districts as well. However, Raigad and Ratnagiri might witness 'extremely heavy' rainfall accompanied by a thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds from June 12-June 14.

Further, the weather department has issued an "orange alert" for Mumbai from June 14 to June 16. The meteorological department said "heavy to 'very heavy' rain at isolated places, likely" in the city from June 14-June 16.





View Full Image Maharashtra's Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri districts very likely to receive extremely heavy rainfall on June 13 and June 14.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Maharashtra's Raigad district received an average of 54 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Besides, heavy rainfall also lashed Mumbai on Saturday although no major waterlogging was reported. Local trains, as well as city buses, largely ran as per their normal schedule.

A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said that Mumbai recorded an average rainfall of 79.66 mm in the last 24-hours ending 8 am on Saturday.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rainfall between 65 to 115 mm in 24 hours is termed as "heavy", 115 to 204 mm as "very heavy" and above 204 mm in 24 hours is considered "extremely heavy".

