The regional meteorological centre has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday
NAGPUR :As the monsoon trough brings heavy rainfall to several parts of the country, a low pressure area looms over Bay of Bengal, likely to bring extremely heavy rainfall on the east coast, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued red and orange alert for for parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region.
The alerts have been issued for the next five days. The regional meteorological centre in Nagpur has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy showers in parts of Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Gondia on Monday and Tuesday.
Earlier the met department had predicted that state capital Mumbai is expected to witness ‘extremely heavy rainfall’ in the coming week. Mumbai will remain on ‘orange’ alert from 8 August till August 11, Hindustan Times has reported citing weather department. The report also stated that Palghar and Thane district will also be on ‘orange’ alert.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal districts of Vidarbha with an orange alert from Monday to Wednesday, the official said.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning may occur at one or two places in Nagpur, Bhandara, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Amravati, Yavatmal and Wardha districts of Vidarbha in the next five days, he said.
As per the forecast released at 1 pm, thunderstorms with lightning are very likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Bhandara.
Light to moderate rainfall is very likely at many places in Akola, Washim; few places in Yavatmal and Amravati and isolated places in Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha districts, it stated.
There was also a possibility of intense spells of rainfall at isolated places over Chandrapur and Gadchiroli. As per official data, in the last 24 hours up to 8.30 am, Nagpur had recorded 108.7 mm rainfall, followed by Wardha with 100.4 mm, Gadchiroli with 83.4 mm and Yavatmal with 61 mm.
