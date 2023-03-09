Maharashtra reduces VAT on ATF to 18%2 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:15 PM IST
In a scenario of high fuel prices, this step will prove to be a catalyst to ramp up air connectivity, Devendra Fadnavis said
In a respite for airlines, the state government of Maharashtra has announced to reduce value added tax on aviation turbine fuel to 18%, a reduction of 28% from the current level of 25%. This was announced by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while presenting the state budget on Thursday.
