Maharashtra region faces 100% water storage in 8 out of 11 dams. Details here

An official reported on Thursday that 97.98% of the 11 major dams in Maharashtra's Marathwada region, or eight out of the eleven, had reached their maximum water storage capacity.
According to him, the maximum storage capacity has been reached in the projects Jayakwadi, Yeldari, Siddheshwar, Majalgaon, Penganga, Manar, Vishnupuri, and Sina Kolegaon, while it is only 75.05% in Dudhna, 85.71% in Manjara, and 98.46% in Nimna Terna.
"Apart from these, 75 medium projects in the region, which comprises eight districts, are 91.27 per cent full. The smaller projects have 75.78 per cent water at the moment," he added.
According to him, Marathwada has already received 840 millimetres of rain this monsoon, or 123.62% of the region's annual average rainfall of 679 millimetres.
As per a revenue department report, Nanded got 1118.6 mm, followed by Hingoli (992.4 mm), Jalna (843.8 mm), Latur (802.9 mm), Aurangabad (728.2 mm), Osmanabad (723.1 mm), Beed (712.2 mm) and Parbhani (700.4 mm).
According to the Indian Meteorological Department's Global Forecast System model, there will be a significant reduction in rainfall over regions of Maharashtra by 14-15 October. A swift withdrawal of monsoon is expected this week.
