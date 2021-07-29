Maharashtra: Relaxation for businesses, ease in travel restrictions likely soon

As COVID situation has significantly improved in Maharashtra, the state government is likely relax several COVID-related restrictions in the coming days, news agency ANI reported. Also, fully vaccinated should be allowed to travel and open businesses, cabinet minister said.

Aslam Shaikh, Cabinet Minister and Guardian Minister of Mumbai, said, COVID Task force has submitted its recommendation to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. In coming week, people will get good relaxation.

Those who have taken both doses of covid vaccine should be allowed to travel and open their businesses, he added.

Earlier in the day, Shaikh had also said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.

"As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," said Shaikh, who is Guardian Minister of Mumbai.

He informed that the restrictions that were brought four months ago amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city have been slowly relaxed.

"Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon," he added.

CM to chair meet regarding COVID-19 situation in the state

Meanwhile, Thackeray is scheduled to chair a meeting via video conference on Thursday to assess the present COVID-19 situation in the state.

Last month, the Maharashtra government had implemented a five-level plan to unlock the state based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygenated beds in districts and cities.

However, the rules were amended after cases of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant were detected in the state.

Accordingly, Maharashtra government notified that all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them.

Maharashtra, which is witnessing a decline in active COVID cases, reported 6,857 infections on Wednesday. There are 85,913 active cases in the state, as per the Union Health Ministry.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.