The Maharashtra government on late Monday night announced new guidelines for easing Covid-19 restrictions in those districts for districts administered with 90% of single-dose and 70% of the double dose of vaccination for 18 years or above.

The order said,"C. This list shall be updated every week, after taking into consideration these percentages as per official information of the Public Health Department."

New Covid-19 guidelines for Maharashtra:

All National Parks and Safaris to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state. All visitors should be necessarily be fully vaccinated. Authorities are allowed to impose restrictions on the number of people visiting these places at any time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

All tourist spots that are ticketed to remain open as per regular timings with online ticketing in the state. All visitors should be necessarily be fully vaccinated. Authorities are allowed to impose restrictions on the number of people visiting these places at any time in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Spa's can remain operational with 50% capacity subject to the same restrictions as imposed for beauty salons and hair cutting saloons.

Beaches, gardens, parks to remain open as per timings fixed by the local authorities.

Amusement theme parks to remain operational with 50% of the operational capacity.

Swimming pools, Water-parks to remain open with 50% capacity.

Restaurants, Theaters, Natyagrihas may remain operational as per timings to be decided by DDMA with 50% capacity.

Bhajans and all other local, cultural, and other folk entertainment programs to be allowed with 50% capacity of the hall/ pandal.

DDMA may decide on the restrictions on movement during night hours of 11 PM to 5 AM.

DDMA may allow the opening of weekly bazaars.

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra:

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Monday reported 15,140 fresh coronavirus positive cases, 7,304 less than the day before, and 39 fatalities, including 26 in the Mumbai region, due to the infection, the state health department said. The new additions pushed the overall caseload to 77,21,109 and the death toll to 1,42,611, it said. The total number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 73,67,259 after 35,453 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 2,07,350 active cases.

