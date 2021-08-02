Maharashtra govt has decided to give the DMA the right to make a decision on relaxation in Mumbai, Mumbai suburban and Thane districts

The Maharashtra government has decided to continue with the Level 3 Covid restrictions in 11 districts of the state.

The districts include Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Solapur, Ahmednagar, Beed, Raigad and Palghar.

