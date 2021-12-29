The Maharashtra government on Wednesday released detailed guidelines for low key New Year celebrations amid rising Covid cases due to highly infectious variant, Omicron. The government has restricted the number of gatherings at some places in he wake of rising Covid cases due to Omicron.

- No more than one person is allowed to come together during New Year's celebrations.

- Events can be held up to 50% of the available seating capacity in a closed hall and in open space.

- On 31st December, citizens gathered at public places like beaches, gardens, streets will maintain social distancing. And special attention should be paid to the use of sanitizer.

- Citizens should not crowd places like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty etc.

- Organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year's celebrations is not permitted.

- Fireworks are not allowed; noise pollution rules should be strictly adhered.

- On the first day of the new year, most of the citizens go to religious places. That's when social distance should be observed without crowding the place.

- Places will not be crowded in any way. Social distancing will be maintained, particular attention should be paid to the use of masks and sanitizers.

- For safety of those over 60 and children under 10, avoid going out as much as possible.

So far, Maharashtra has reported 167 cases of new variant, second highest in the country after Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active Covid cases and termed it as an “alarming situation". In the last 8-10 days, the active cases in the state stood in the range of 5,000-6,000. However, on Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases.

On Wednesday, the number of active cases jumped over 20,000. “The rise in active cases in the state is alarming," the minister said.

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 2,172 fresh cases, up by 50% from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.