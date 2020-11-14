Maharashtra government on Saturday decided to open the gates of religious places for devotees from next week, after a long hiatus. The religious places can resume in the western state from 16 November, the Maharashtra government said. Face mask will be mandatory for the visitors. All COVID-19 norms will have to be followed, Maharashtra government said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. "We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline," he said.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray extended greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. "We can't forget that the demon coronavirus is still amongst us. Even though this demon is slowly falling silent now, we cannot be complacent. Citizens need to follow discipline," he said.

"Just like discipline and restraint were observed while celebrating Holi, Ganesh Chaturthi,Navratri and Pandharpur wari (annual pilgrimage), followers of other faiths also celebrated festivals like Eid, Mount Mary festival by keeping the COVID-19 safety protocol in mind," he said.

The chief minister said that although places of religious worship had to be shut during the pandemic, god was taking care of all devotees in the form of doctors, nurses and other health staff.

The strict COVID-19 protocols must be maintained in the religious places to prevent the virus spread.

"Crowding will have to avoided. The reopening of religious places is not a government order, but the wish of the Almighty. Shoes will have to kept outside the premises and wearing masks is mandatory," he said.

"If we follow discipline, we will get God's blessings," Thackeray said.

Maharashtra was one of the worst affected states by COVID-19 outbreak. The state has so far recorded 17,40,461 coronavirus positive cases.