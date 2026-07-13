Maharashtra removes over 92 lakh beneficiaries from Ladki Bahin Yojana after verification

The Maharashtra government has removed more than 92 lakh beneficiaries from the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ after a state-wide verification drive. Thus reducing the scheme's total beneficiary base by nearly 38%.

Government records show that the deletions are significantly higher than the roughly 80 lakh removals initially disclosed publicly so far. The name removal exercise has reduced the total number of beneficiaries from about 2.43 crore at its peak to over ₹1.5 crore, The indian Express reported.

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Officials have also estimated that beneficiaries who were later found ineligible had already received nearly ₹14,000 crore before payments were stopped. On average, all such beneficiaries received assistance for nearly 10 months. Still, this duration varied depending on when discrepancies were initially detected.

Why were 92 lakh beneficiaries removed? The intensive verification drive found that the majority of exclusions were due to non-compliance with mandatory eKYC requirements, whereas several applicants were declared ineligible under the scheme's strict eligibility norms.

Reason for Removal Beneficiaries Removed Share of Total eKYC not completed 62 lakh 67% Annual family income above ₹ 2.5 lakh 16 lakh 17% Government employee/family member 4.42 lakh 4.8% Already receiving Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana benefits 3.6 lakh 3.9% More than two beneficiaries from one family 2.5 lakh 2.7% Above age limit (65 years) 1.8 lakh 2% Flagged during district verification 1.7 lakh 1.8%

Furthermore, the concerned authorities also identified about 29,000 men and nearly 8,000 government employees who had received benefits even though they were ineligible for the scheme.

Ladki Bahin scheme at a glance

Parameter Details Monthly financial assistance ₹ 1,500 Eligible age group 21-65 years Income eligibility Annual family income below ₹ 2.5 lakh Current beneficiaries Over 1.5 crore Peak beneficiaries Around 2.43 crore Estimated amount paid to removed beneficiaries ₹ 14,000 crore Total allocations since launch Over ₹ 60,000 crore

Other important fundamentals of the Ladki Bahin scheme This scheme was launched ahead of the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections. It excludes income-tax payers, government employees, and other beneficiaries of distinct welfare schemes.

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After the verification exercise, the state has reduced the scheme’s total allocation from ₹36,000 crore in 2025-26 to ₹26,500 crore, while its pre-election promise to increase monthly assistance from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100 remains unimplemented.

CAG scrutiny hovers over the scheme The verification findings also come amid intense scrutiny by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), which flagged shortcomings in the scheme's financial management and highlighted discrepancies. The audit highlighted excess expenditure of ₹3,541 crore, parking of ₹15,586 crore in government deposit accounts without immediate utilisation, and weak budgetary controls, and recommended more accurate beneficiary estimation from the state government for large direct benefit transfer schemes.

Women and Child Development Minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, Aditi Tatkare, as reported by the Indian Express, said the mandatory eKYC process could not begin immediately due to the 2024 Assembly elections and the Model Code of Conduct. She also explained that beneficiaries were repeatedly given extensions, including until 31 December 2025, to complete eKYC before payments were stopped.

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The minister added that the government would recover payments only from male beneficiaries and government employees, in accordance with established protocols, while other ineligible recipients would not be asked to return the money.