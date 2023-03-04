Maharashtra: Remuneration of Anganwadi workers to be hiked by 10-20%

In another update, the state assembly said that the licences of six manufacturers of cough syrups in Maharashtra have been suspended for violation of rules. Food and Drugs Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod gave this information in the Assembly while replying to a calling attention notice by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and others. In the assembly, Rathod said the Maharashtra government had initiated an inquiry against 84 out of 108 manufacturers of cough syrups in the state. Four of them were directed to stop production while the licences of six companies were suspended, he said. As many as 17 firms were served show-cause notices for violation of rules, the minister added.