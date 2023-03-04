Maharashtra: Remuneration of Anganwadi workers to be hiked by 10-20%2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Apart from this, state women and child welfare minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also said vacant Anganwadi posts would be filled soon.
Apart from this, state women and child welfare minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha also said vacant Anganwadi posts would be filled soon.
The Maharashtra government has decided to hike the remuneration of Anganwadi workers, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in the Assembly on Friday.
The Maharashtra government has decided to hike the remuneration of Anganwadi workers, state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said in the Assembly on Friday.
The state women and child welfare minister said that the 'sevikas' will get 20 percent hike while the helpers will 10 percent hike.
The state women and child welfare minister said that the 'sevikas' will get 20 percent hike while the helpers will 10 percent hike.
Apart from this, he also said vacant Anganwadi posts would be filled soon. New mobile phones have also been bought by his department that will have the 'track app' to streamline operations. Health minister Tanaji Sawant told the House vacant posts in his department would be filled soon.
Apart from this, he also said vacant Anganwadi posts would be filled soon. New mobile phones have also been bought by his department that will have the 'track app' to streamline operations. Health minister Tanaji Sawant told the House vacant posts in his department would be filled soon.
In another update, the state assembly said that the licences of six manufacturers of cough syrups in Maharashtra have been suspended for violation of rules. Food and Drugs Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod gave this information in the Assembly while replying to a calling attention notice by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and others. In the assembly, Rathod said the Maharashtra government had initiated an inquiry against 84 out of 108 manufacturers of cough syrups in the state. Four of them were directed to stop production while the licences of six companies were suspended, he said. As many as 17 firms were served show-cause notices for violation of rules, the minister added.
In another update, the state assembly said that the licences of six manufacturers of cough syrups in Maharashtra have been suspended for violation of rules. Food and Drugs Administration Minister Sanjay Rathod gave this information in the Assembly while replying to a calling attention notice by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar and others. In the assembly, Rathod said the Maharashtra government had initiated an inquiry against 84 out of 108 manufacturers of cough syrups in the state. Four of them were directed to stop production while the licences of six companies were suspended, he said. As many as 17 firms were served show-cause notices for violation of rules, the minister added.
In his address, he also referred to recent arrest made by Noida Police in connection to the cough syrup made by a firm based in Uttar Pradesh who was alleged to have caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year. He also referred to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia allegedly because of cough syrups imported from India.
In his address, he also referred to recent arrest made by Noida Police in connection to the cough syrup made by a firm based in Uttar Pradesh who was alleged to have caused the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan last year. He also referred to the deaths of 66 children in Gambia allegedly because of cough syrups imported from India.
"We have, however, taken strict action against the violators of rules. We are ensuring that the World Health Organization's GMP (good manufacturing practices) certification-related rules and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products are complied with while exporting products (from the state)," he added.
"We have, however, taken strict action against the violators of rules. We are ensuring that the World Health Organization's GMP (good manufacturing practices) certification-related rules and Certificate of Pharmaceutical Products are complied with while exporting products (from the state)," he added.
Earlier on Wednesday, Government employees in Karnataka on withdrew their indefinite strike after the State government announced a 17 percent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme. The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. The order will be applicable to the employees of the local bodies under the State government and the government-aided educational institutions. The government had also announced increasing the basic pension of State government employees by 17 percent from April 1, 2023.
Earlier on Wednesday, Government employees in Karnataka on withdrew their indefinite strike after the State government announced a 17 percent hike in basic salary as interim relief and constituted a committee on the pension scheme. The employees had demanded interim relief of 40 per cent increase in basic salary and revision of salaries as per the 7th Pay Commission. The order will be applicable to the employees of the local bodies under the State government and the government-aided educational institutions. The government had also announced increasing the basic pension of State government employees by 17 percent from April 1, 2023.
On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.
On their demand to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and revert to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), the Government said the committee under Additional Chief Secretary would study the feasibility.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)