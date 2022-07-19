Maharashtra reports 1,111 new COVID cases, zero death

The state is currently left with 15,162 active cases, of which the highest 5,337 patients are in Pune, followed by 2,232 and 1230 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur district respectively, the report said. Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.84 per cent, it said. As per the report, out of 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 441 infections were detected in the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai (319), Nashik (125), Nagpur (106), Akola (51), Latur (32), Kolhapur (22) and Aurangabad (15). The current positivity rate in the state is at 5.42 per cent, it said.