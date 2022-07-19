Maharashtra reports 1,111 new COVID cases, zero death

Maharashtra reports 1,111 new COVID cases, zero death2 min read . 05:47 AM IST
Maharashtra on Monday reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases and zero death during the span of last 24 hours. As of Monday,there are 15,162 active COVID cases in the state while 1,474 patients recovered from the disease, according to the state Public Health Department.
With this, the total number of recovered patients from COVID-19 in the state increased to 78,57,314 and the recovery rate stood at 97.97 per cent.At least 26 patients of BA.5 variant and 13 patients of BA.2.75 variant were detected in the state, the health department said. 23 cases are from Mumbai, 13 from Pune and 1 each from Buldhana, Lathur and Thane.
With no fresh fatalities, the COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,026. A day earlier, Maharashtra had logged 2,186 cases and three fatalities.
The state is currently left with 15,162 active cases, of which the highest 5,337 patients are in Pune, followed by 2,232 and 1230 cases in Mumbai and Nagpur district respectively, the report said. Maharashtra's recovery rate stands at 97.97 per cent, while the fatality rate is at 1.84 per cent, it said. As per the report, out of 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, the highest 441 infections were detected in the Pune circle, followed by Mumbai (319), Nashik (125), Nagpur (106), Akola (51), Latur (32), Kolhapur (22) and Aurangabad (15). The current positivity rate in the state is at 5.42 per cent, it said.
With the addition of 20,493 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,26,57,281, it was stated. Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,20,502; fresh cases 1,111; death toll 1,48,026; recoveries 78,57,314; active cases 15,162; total tests 8,26,57,281.
Out of 8,26,57,281 laboratory samples, 80,20,502 have tested positive for covid until Monday.
Meanwhile, India on Monday registered a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases as 16,935 new infections were recorded, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
On Sunday, India recorded 20,528 Coronavirus infections.
With the new COVID-19 cases, the total number of cases has gone up to 4,37,67,534 including 1,44,264 active cases. The active cases account for 0.33 per cent of the total cases.
In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.
Following the surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Union Health Ministry on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, and COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)
